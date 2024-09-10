Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors defy SC directive to join duty, RG Kar issues notice to 51

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Junior doctors protesting against Kolkata rape-murder caseq

The protesting junior doctors defied the Supreme Court's directive to join duties by 5 PM on Tuesday, as they continued with their agitation. Doctors said they would continue with their ‘cease work’ till their demands were fulfilled and justice was served to the rape and murder victim of the RG Kar Hospital.

Notably, the top court on Monday directed the protesting resident doctors to return to work by 5 PM on Tuesday, adding that no adverse action shall be taken against them on resumption of work. The court passed the direction after the West Bengal government assured that no action, including punitive transfers, shall be taken against the protesting doctors after their return to work.

Defying orders, one of the agitating doctors said, "We will continue with the cease work as our demands are not fulfilled. We had asked the state government to remove the Kolkata Police Commissioner, health secretary, director of health services and the director of medical education by 5 PM. We are open to discussion."

The ‘cease work’ call was made by junior doctors which began on August 9, hours after the body of the woman post-graduate trainee was found in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

RG Kar issues notice to 51 doctors

Meanwhile, the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday issued a notice to 51 doctors for allegedly promoting a culture of intimidation, endangering the democratic atmosphere of the institution. The administration has asked them to appear before the enquiry committee on September 11.

The notice issued by the hospital authority said that all 51 doctors have to prove their innocence before the committee. As per the RG Kar Hospital Special Council Committee decision, access to the institution's campus is restricted for these 51 doctors unless summoned by the enquiry committee.

"Additionally, participation in college activities is prohibited," the notice signed by the hospital's principal said. The list includes senior residents, house staffs, interns and professors.

(With PTI Inputs)