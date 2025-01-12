Kolkata Metro services on Esplanade-Howrah Maidan stretch to remain suspended today | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Kolkata Metro: Kolkata Metro railway services on the Esplanade to Howrah Maidan stretch of Green Line 2 will remain suspended on January 12 and 19 due to the interlocking test for the communication-based train control (CBTC), an official statement said.

Services suspended due to interlocking test

As per the official statement, the interlocking test is essential for starting the service in the entire 16.6 km corridor from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V.

A Metro Railway official said that the services along the entire 16.6 km East-West Corridor, spanning from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V, are expected to commence within a few months. "This exhaustive interlocking test is essential to interface and integrate both software and hardware of the system in the entire stretch from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V," the Metro Railway statement said.

Currently, Metro services on the Green Line operate between Esplanade and Howrah Maidan, as well as between Sealdah and Salt Lake Sector V.

Additional services along North-South corridor from Jan 13

Kolkata Metro has announced additional services along the North-South corridor starting January 13 on a trial basis, according to an official statement.

Fourteen extra services (seven in each direction) will run from Monday to Saturday on the Blue Line between Noapara and Kavi Subhash during peak hours: 9 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm on a trial basis. This initiative aims to enhance convenience for commuters, offering six-minute intervals between Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash during rush hours.

Additionally, special night services on the Blue Line will operate at 10:40 pm from Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum stations, Monday to Friday.

