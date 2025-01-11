Saturday, January 11, 2025
     
Bengal: One dead, 4 critical as pregnant women given expired injection at Midnapore Medical College Hospital

The official said after the death of a woman and the deterioration in the health conditions of four other women, the state health department has formed a 13-member panel to investigate the matter, following a police complaint lodged with the Kotwali police station by the husband of the deceased.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Midnapur Published : Jan 11, 2025 11:48 IST, Updated : Jan 11, 2025 12:01 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Bengal: One dead, 4 critical as pregnant women given expired saline at Midnapore Medical College Hospital.

Bengal: A woman died and four others were critical after delivery of babies at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), an official said on Saturday (January 11). The family members of the deceased woman alleged that Ringer's Lactate administered on the intravenous (IV) fluid had expired and it was responsible for her death. They have lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station.

The woman died on Friday (January 10) after delivery of her baby on Wednesday (January 8), he said. After the death of a woman and the deterioration in the health conditions of four other women, the state health department has formed a 13-member panel to investigate the matter, following a police complaint lodged with the Kotwali police station by the husband of the deceased, the official said.

"There is a death of a woman in Midnapore Medical College and Hospital. There are a few who are also critical. The family members have alleged that the Ringer's Lactate (RL) administered on the Intravenous (IV) fluid has expired. We have received complaints from the husband of the deceased woman and the family members of the other women patients. An investigation has been initiated," the official of the state health department told media.

Sources in the hospital said that samples of the RL have been collected and a report from the drug control is awaited. Once we get the report, the matter will be clear," he said. The baby delivered by the deceased woman is still admitted to the MMCH, the official added.

