BJP protests against Mamata over pregnant woman's death at Midnapore Hospital, raises fake medicine issue

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Saturday held a massive protest outside the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital after the death of a pregnant woman allegedly due to 'medical negligence' was reported. Speaking on the incident, Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that she "doesn't care" about the lives of the common man.

Highlighting the fake medicine issue that cropped up during the RG Kar case, he said, "During the investigation in the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case, it was revealed that fake medicines are being supplied in the medical colleges in West Bengal...CM Mamata Banerjee does not care about the lives of the common man."

Moreover, several members of the Left Students, Youth and Women's movement (RSM) also held a protest outside the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital over the incident. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh said that the health administration is investigating the death of a woman. He also added that the opposition BJP and CPI (M) shouldn't do 'politics' on the issue.

"This incident is very bad. The health administration is investigating the incident...CPI (M) and BJP have no right to comment on the incident...There should be no politics over the incident," Ghosh said.

Earlier, in a post on X, West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, alleged that the lady died after being administered with "expired" saline at Medinipur Medical College. "One pregnant lady died after child birth and four other pregnant women were admitted to Critical Care Unit (CCU) & Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Medinipur Medical College after becoming "critically ill" when administered with "expired" saline," Suvendu Adhikari said.

