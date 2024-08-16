'Absolute failure of state machinery': Calcutta High Court rebukes Bengal government over hospital mob attack

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Calcutta High Court building in Kolkata.

The Calcutta High Court strongly criticised the Bengal government, calling the recent mob attack at a hospital an "absolute failure of state machinery." The court's stern remarks highlight concerns over the state's ability to maintain law and order. The protest was against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee female doctor.

Emails trigger court intervention

Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court stated that the court took up the matter after receiving multiple emails highlighting the vandalism at the hospital. "This is an absolute failure of state machinery. The police were present but couldn’t protect their own men. How will these doctors work fearlessly?" the Chief Justice remarked, expressing deep concern over the incident.

Court questions law enforcement

The court further criticised the state for not imposing Section 144 of the CrPC to control the situation. "When so much commotion is going on, you should have cordoned the area," the Chief Justice added, questioning how 7,000 protestors could have gathered without any preventive action by the police.

Details of the incident

According to Kolkata Police, around 40 people, posing as protestors, stormed the hospital premises, vandalised property, and attacked police personnel, prompting the use of tear gas to disperse the crowd. The miscreants destroyed the Emergency Ward, nursing station, medicine store, and a section of the OPD. Several CCTV cameras were also damaged, and a police vehicle was overturned during the chaos.

CBI to investigate

The investigation into the trainee doctor’s death has been transferred from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

