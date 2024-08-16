West Bengal bandh: Protest, candle light march planned, CBI to grill 4 doctors of RG Kar Medical College

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal on August 16 in protest against the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital by a mob.

Amid intensified protests over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case, the city is witnessing political protests and rallies on Friday. In the meantime, the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal on August 16 in protest against the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital by a mob and demanding the arrest of all those involved in the rape and murder of the woman.

Candlelight rally to Mamata residence

Moreover, the BJP's women's wing said it will hold a candlelight rally to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's residence demanding her resignation over the rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor and vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On the other hand, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she will also take to the streets on August 17, demanding capital punishment for the accused in the trainee doctor's rape-murder case. Mamata also announced launching a protest to demand justice for the Kolkata trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at city's RG Kar College and Hospital.

Earlier, the chief minister asked the Central Bureau of Investigation, which took over the probe from the Kolkata Police, to “ensure justice within next Sunday”.

4 doctors to be grilled by CBI today

News agency ANI reported citing CBI sources that 4 doctors of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have been summoned by CBI Special Crime Branch in CGO complex, Salt Lake, Kolkata and the probe agency will interrogate these PGT (PG trainees) regarding what happened in the night of the incident.

For the general commuters in the city, the Kolkata Metro Railway announced that it would run normal services on August 16 when a 12-hour general strike has been called by Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist).

Apart from this, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also declared a 24-hour nationwide strike by doctors practising modern medicine, beginning at 6 AM on Saturday, August 17, and continuing until 6 am on Sunday, August 18.

The Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha said it will join the mass protest and will hold silent candle marches across all district headquarters on the evening of August 16, 2024, in protest against the rape and murder of a female doctor in West Bengal.