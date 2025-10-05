Darjeeling disaster: 20 dead, tourists stranded as massive landslides wipe out roads and homes | Updates Heavy rainfall triggered massive landslides across West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, causing widespread devastation, killing at least 20 people. Homes have been swept away, roads blocked, communication lines severed, and hundreds of tourists stranded.

New Delhi:

Persistent downpours triggered massive landslides across Mirik and Darjeeling on Sunday, leveling slopes, burying roads in mud, and cutting off entire villages. The scale of destruction has left officials calling it among the worst such events in recent memory, killing at least 20 people.

Where the fatalities came from

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and district authorities:

Mirik was hardest hit, with 11 deaths and multiple injuries.

In the Darjeeling subdivision, 7 people lost their lives.

Other fatalities were reported in Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Nagrakata, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), and the Mirik Lake area.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha described the situation as “alarming” and warned the death toll may rise.

Roads severed, bridge damaged

The Mirik‑Sukhiapokhri road, a key artery connecting hamlets, remains blocked under debris. An iron bridge linking Siliguri to the Mirik‑Darjeeling route has also been damaged, further isolating the area and complicating rescue efforts.

Tourists stranded in hill resorts

Hundreds of tourists from Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and beyond, visiting Mirik, Ghoom, and Lepchajagat for Durga Puja, were caught unawares. With roads blocked and heavy rainfall continuing, many remain marooned in hotels and remote villages.

The Darjeeling Police has issued a helpline number to help tourists. The tourists who are stranded or in need of assistance can contact the Darjeeling Police Control Room at +91 91478 89078.

Rescue operations on

Teams from the NDRF, police, local administration, and state disaster units are working round the clock to find survivors, clear debris, and restore access. Heavy rain and unstable terrain are slowing progress. Some people trapped under rubble in Dhar Gaon and Nagarakata have been rescued. Temporary relief camps have been set up, and many residents in Mirik have been relocated to safer zones.

Government response

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting at Nabanna, initiated a 24×7 control room, and announced she would visit the region the next day. She promised compensation to victims and arrangements for stranded tourists. She cited over 300 mm of rainfall in 12 hours as the cause of floods and landslides and linked heavy inflow from Bhutan to the disaster.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and said that the situation in Darjeeling and the surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The situation in Darjeeling and the surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected."

Alerts and warnings: more rain expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the sub-Himalayan region, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, until October 6, warning of fresh landslides and road blockages. Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri are also under red alert; Darjeeling under orange alert. Past disasters including the 1968 deluge and the 2015 landslides are grim reminders of this region’s vulnerability.