Nine dead, two missing as heavy rain triggers landslides in Darjeeling; PM Modi expresses grief | Video The road connecting Siliguri and Sikkim is partially closed due to the Teesta River flooding the road in the Rabijhora area of ​​National Highway 10.

Darjeeling:

At least nine people died and two others went missing as incessant heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides across the Darjeeling hills on Saturday, sweeping away homes, damaging roads, and cutting off several remote hamlets. In addition, an iron bridge connecting the towns and tourist hotspots of Mirik and Kurseong has collapsed due to the incessant rain.

Fatalities were reported from several locations - Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), and Mirik Lake area. At least four people were rescued from the debris in Dhar Gaon, where heavy mudslides flattened several houses.

Rescue operations underway

Darjeeling and Kalimpong have been severely affected by the heavy downpour. According to the Meteorological Department, North Bengal has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Saturday night. Local administration and disaster management teams are currently carrying out rescue operations in the affected areas.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has joined the rescue operations in Mirik Lake area, one of the worst-hit zones.

The officer said that continuous rainfall has made it difficult for earthmovers and emergency vehicles to reach the affected site. "The terrain is slippery, and there are reports of several houses being damaged. The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained," he said.

According to preliminary information, the landslide occurred near one of the hill slopes on the Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road, disrupting the movement of vehicles and communication links to several adjoining areas.

Darjeeling Police issues helpline number

The Darjeeling Police has issued a helpline number to help tourists. The tourists who are stranded or in need of assistance can contact the Darjeeling Police Control Room at +91 91478 89078.

PM Modi expresses grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and said that the situation in Darjeeling and the surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The situation in Darjeeling and the surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected."

Bengal CM to visit Darjeeling

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will visit Darjeeling on Monday (October 6) morning to monitor the flood situation.

Dudia Iron Bridge collapses | Video

Heavy rainfall has caused river water levels to rise across several areas. The Dudhia Bridge, connecting Siliguri and Mirik, collapsed due to floodwaters around 5 am today. Several houses in the Dudhia area have also suffered significant damage.

Meanwhile, connectivity in the region has been severely disrupted. The road linking Siliguri and Sikkim is partially closed after the Teesta River flooded National Highway 10 in the Rabijhora area. Similarly, the Teesta Bazaar road from Kalimpong to Darjeeling is submerged and impassable.

Additionally, the Siliguri-Darjeeling route has been partially blocked due to a landslide on Rohini Road, effectively cutting off road connectivity between the Darjeeling hills and the plains, including Siliguri.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, till October 6, warning of more landslides and road blockages due to saturated soil conditions.

