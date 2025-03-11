'Azad Kashmir', 'Free Palestine' graffiti at Jadavpur University in Kolkata triggers uproar, FIR registered Jadavpur University row: Graffiti in black proclaiming 'Azad Kashmir' and 'Free Palestine' was seen on a wall near gate number three of the university.

Jadavpur University row: The situation at Jadavpur University in Kolkata, West Bengal, is becoming increasingly tense. Graffiti reading 'Azad Kashmir' and 'Free Palestine' was seen on campus, further fueling the controversy. Despite the uproar, most classes and examinations were conducted as per schedule on Monday. Notably, the university has been witnessing continuous protests over the past few days.

Graffiti in black with the slogans 'Azad Kashmir' and 'Free Palestine' appeared on a wall near gate number three of Jadavpur University. However, it remains unclear who was responsible or which organization was behind the act. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has registered an FIR for allegedly painting the controversial graffiti on the Jadavpur University campus.

Why is there a ruckus at the university?

The reported entry of 'plainclothes police personnel' onto the university campus, coinciding with the arrival of a professor associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress, sparked discontent among a section of students and faculty members.

Protests were being held for the past few days at Jadavpur University, where two students were injured after the car of state Education Minister Bratya Basu and another accompanying vehicle allegedly grazed past them during a left protest on the campus on March 1. An FIR has been lodged against Basu, and professor and TMC leader Om Prakash Mishra in connection with the violence.

What did the Trinamool student wing say?

Jadavpur University Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (JUTMCP) unit president Kishalay Roy said, "Some ultra-Left student outfits are behind this and more such graffiti can be spotted if one goes around the sprawling campus."

Students Federation of India's JU unit leader Abhinaba Basu said, "We don't support secessionist views though we are against the repression of minorities in BJP-ruled states." He asserted that SFI, the student wing of the CPI(M), has a clear stand on the Palestine issue.

Police personnel in plainclothes entered the campus

In another development, activists of SFI and AIDSO along with leading professor unions - JUTA and ABUTA - claimed that around 30 police personnel in plainclothes entered the campus at around 1 pm on Monday shortly after Mishra arrived and stayed till the afternoon hours when the classes were over.

SFI leader Souryadipto Roy said students got agitated after spotting plainclothes policemen on the campus, shortly after Mishra entered, and chanted slogans demanding the university be freed from intimidation by ruling TMC and the state administration. "We refuse to participate in any discussion with the university administration till police personnel leave," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

