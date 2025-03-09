West Bengal: TMC leader injured in shootout in Belgharia, in critical condition TMC leader Vikas Singh and his friend Santu were seriously injured in a shootout in Belgharia, West Bengal, amid escalating political violence in the state.

A fresh incident of a shootout has occurred in West Bengal, with two people, including a prominent leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), being seriously injured in a gun attack in Belgharia, North 24 Parganas district. The incident took place on Saturday night around 9 p.m. when two to three assailants opened fire on TMC's Labour Cell leader, Vikas Singh, and his friend, Santu, in a busy area of the city.

According to local sources, Vikas Singh, who is also the leader of the TMC Labour Cell, was sitting at a tea stall in North Vasudevpur, Ward No. 29, when the attackers arrived on a motorcycle. The assailants fired three rounds at Singh, one of which struck him in the waist, while the other hit his friend, Santu, in the arm. After firing, the assailants shot one round into the air and fled the scene on the motorcycle.

The attack caused widespread panic in the area, especially due to its occurrence in a crowded, bustling part of the city. Residents rushed the injured to the Sagar Dutta Medical College Hospital, where both Vikas Singh and Santu are receiving treatment. Their condition is reported to be serious but stable.

This is not the first instance of a political attack in West Bengal. The state has witnessed multiple violent incidents targeting political figures in the past, with several leaders from both the TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being attacked. The violence has raised concerns over the law and order situation in the state, with several fatalities reported in the lead-up to elections.

The recent incident in Belgharia comes on the heels of another tragic event in Birbhum district, where a TMC worker, Sheikh Niyamul, was reportedly beaten to death on February 21. Niyamul was attacked by a group of assailants who stopped him near the Kankaritala bus stand and assaulted him with sticks and stones.

He succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to the hospital. His brother, Inamul Sheikh, accused a rival political faction of orchestrating the murder, claiming it was linked to the 2019 general elections where Niyamul allegedly worked for the BJP.

However, the TMC has denied these allegations, suggesting that the attack was part of a wider effort by BJP members to create unrest in the region ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections.

The BJP, on the other hand, has used the incident to highlight the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal. While police investigations into both incidents are underway, authorities have not yet identified the assailants responsible for either the shootout or the murder.

(Inputs from Onkar sarkar)