Updated on: December 24, 2024 11:06 IST

Yoga 24 December 2024 : What are the measures to take in case of cold wave...to protect heart, brain and bones from thyroid?

Drinking too much tea spoils the metabolic system. Along with constipation and stomach cramps, this habit can also make you a thyroid patient. And for those who are already thyroid patients, it can increase their problems manifold.