Updated on: December 13, 2024 9:53 IST

Yoga 13 December 2024 : Temperature dropped to 1.5 degrees… Cold wave will blow… Which cancer is the cold increasing?

Due to snowfall in the mountains, a cold wave warning has been issued in North India... Haryana has become colder than Shimla... In Sikar, Rajasthan, the mercury has touched 1.5 degrees