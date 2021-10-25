India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match today
T20 World Cup: Rohit's half century fires India to 8-wicket win over Australia in final warm-up
India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match today
India take on Pakistan in T20 World Cup mega clash
T20 World Cup: Rohit's half century fires India to 8-wicket win over Australia in final warm-up
IPL 2021 Final: KKR opt to bowl against CSK, both teams unchanged
On UP visit, PM to launch various development projects, inaugurate 9 medical colleges today
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets
Amit Shah in J&K: Home Minister to lay foundation stone of development projects in Srinagar today
Not good to take drugs, Aryan Khan should be sent to rehabilitation centre: Athawale's advise to SRK
Putin says 'Taliban could possibly be removed from terrorists' list'; calls for inclusive govt
'Soch Imanadar, Kaam Damdaar...': UP BJP begins its social media campaigns for 2022 elections
Opinion | Refusing bail to Aryan Khan is unjustified
Shah Rukh Khan's powerful message in new Diwali ad wins hearts on internet
IND vs PAK T20 WC: Pakistan bowlers didn't let us score, says Virat Kohli
Satyamev Jayate 2: Divya Khosla Kumar gives patriotic vibes in latest poster