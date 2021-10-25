Indian T20 League
Published on: October 25, 2021 7:23 IST

VIDEO: Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets

Pakistan brought to an end India's near-three-decade domination of them in the world stage in the most convincing fashion, embarrassing their arch-rivals by 10 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.
