Tuesday, August 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Sports Video
  5. Rohit Sharma PC: Rohit Sharma emphasized on four issues regarding Asia Cup, will India win like this

Videos

Updated on: August 22, 2023 12:36 IST

Rohit Sharma PC: Rohit Sharma emphasized on four issues regarding Asia Cup, will India win like this

Team India captain Rohit Sharma emphasized on what issues regarding Asia Cup 2023 and what will be the winning mantra of Team India in this video.
Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma On Team India Rohit Sharma On Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Batting Asia Cup Asia Cup 2023 Asia Cup 2023 India Squad Asia Cup

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News