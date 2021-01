IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli and Co begin quarantine in Chennai ahead of first Test

India players including star batsman Rohit Sharma and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane have arrived in Chennai ahead of the much-awaited Test series against England. Some others like Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, star of the series-clinching victory in the Brisbane Test, have also reached the venue. Skipper Virat Kohli, who had missed the last three Tests in Australia for the birth of his child, has also arrived. The players of the two teams will be staying in a bio-bubble as part of quarantine protocols and will undergo testing for COVID-19