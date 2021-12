Updated on: December 24, 2021 17:20 IST

Harbhajan Singh retires from all forms of cricket

One of India's most successful off-spinners, Harbhajan Singh on Friday announced retirement from all forms of cricket. The 41-year-old from Punjab took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is in his illustrious career.