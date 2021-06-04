Indian T20 League
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Sports Video
  5. CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals MS Dhoni's diet

Videos

CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals MS Dhoni's diet

In an exclusive conversation with India TV Cricket, Chennai Super Kings batsman Rutiraj Gaikwad revealed captain MS Dhoni's diet pattern.
Ruturaj Gaikwad Ms Dhoni Chennai Super Kings Cricket News

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X