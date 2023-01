Updated on: January 01, 2023 21:01 IST

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami informed Rishabh Pant's accident happened due to a pothole

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday reached the Max Hospital in Dehradun to meet Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant. The CM stated that Pant informed him that his accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway happened due to a pothole that came in the way.