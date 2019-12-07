Saturday, December 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Saas Bahu Aur Suspense Video
  5. Bahu Begum: Shaira attacks Azaan

Saas-bahu-aur-suspense Videos

Bahu Begum: Shaira attacks Azaan

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 07, 2019 20:17 IST ]

Just when Azaan is getting married to Noor, Shaira attacks him and he faints.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoRadhaKrishn: Lord Krishna kills Kans Next VideoDabangg will always be special for me, says Sonakshi Sinha  