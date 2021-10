Published on: October 19, 2021 7:46 IST

VIDEO: CBSE Board Exam 2022 Datesheet Released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets for classes 10, 12 board exams 2021-2022. The first-term board examinations for class 10 will begin from November 30, while the exams for class 12 is scheduled from December 1. Candidates can check the date sheet on the official website- cbse.gov.in.