Updated on: October 24, 2021 7:40 IST

VIDEO: Ashish Mishra tests positive for dengue

Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, who is currently in jail in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, has tested positive for dengue and has been shifted to a hospital from jail. Commenting on Mishra's health, a senior jail official on Saturday said the sample of Ashish Mishra has been sent to a laboratory for confirmation of dengue.