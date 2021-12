Updated on: December 25, 2021 23:00 IST

Vaccination for 15-18 yr olds from Jan 3: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18 years will start from January 3. in his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Vaccination for children aged between 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022."