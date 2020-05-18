Tuesday, May 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. UP Board copies being checked with proper social distancing guidelines

News Videos

UP Board copies being checked with proper social distancing guidelines

Teachers returned to the centres to continued checking copies in Gorakhpur as UP Board class 10th and 12th results are to be announced in June.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X