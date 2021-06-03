Thursday, June 03, 2021
     
UP 12th Board Exams 2021 Cancelled

UP Board cancels UP 12th Intermediate Board Exams 2021 have been cancelled by the state government. Schools were asked to upload the preboard marks and class 11 marks by May 28, 2021.
