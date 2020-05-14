Super 100 | May 13, 2020 | 8 PM
Coronavirus cases in India cross 78,000-mark; deaths at 2,549. Check state-wise list
8 migrants killed, over 50 injured after truck-bus collision in Madhya Pradesh's Guna
WHO says COVID-19 pandemic may turn into endemic, warns against lifting restrictions
6 migrants killed after UP roadways bus runs over near Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur border
Special bus service to start in Haryana from tomorrow; online tickets compulsory. Check Details
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
On Manushi Chhillar birthday, former Miss World's journey from being medical student to an actress
Virat Kohli picks this player over himself to settle 'debate' for best fielder in Team India
Amitabh Bachchan shares an incident when he blew off his hand with a Diwali cracker
Dele Alli suffers minor injuries after 'horrible' knifepoint robbery
COVID-19: Rapid PCR test of 7 people found positive in Goa, says CM Sawant
'Excited to see my family', says passenger after reaching Hyderabad via special train
Govt announces Rs 3 lakh crore booster for MSMEs, tax concessions for middle class
Swami Ramdev supports PM Modi's "vocal for local" call
UN welcomes India's COVID-19 stimulus package, slashes growth to 1.2 per cent
Delhi: Secretary, deputy secretary of Gazipur mandi test coronavirus positive; market sealed
Race 3 actor Freddy Daruwala calls father's battle with COVID-19 'emotionally draining'
Anushka Sharma shares a message for people abandoning pets amid COVID-19 pandemic
Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez's Tere Bina song becomes most viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours
Serie A clubs vote in favour of resuming league in June
Hockey post COVID-19: Players asked to carry own water bottles, towels
EXCLUSIVE | Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma - who is the better batsman? Shami gives savage reply
You can now transfer Google Play Music songs to YouTube Music: Here's how
Here are some useful Keyboard Shortcuts for Microsoft Windows, Word, Excel and more
Samsung to launch ‘affordable’ Galaxy Fold Lite: Know details
PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update with Payload Mode starts rolling out on Android
Realme to launch 8 new products on May 25: Know what could be introduced
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
Peshawar HC closed as COVID-19 infects staff members
Major markets sealed in Karachi, Rawalpindi amid coronavirus pandemic
Local transmission of coronavirus on rise in Pakistan; country's tally mounts to 35,384
Coronavirus worldwide cases cross 4.4 million mark; deaths near 3 lakh
Daily Horoscope May 14 (Bhavishyavani): Astrological predictions for Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Cancer & o
Vastu Tips: Know where and how you should place the mirror at home
Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of Phoenix bird at home brings success and fame. Know why
Vastu Tips: Know why keeping a picture of birds at home brings success
Vastu Tips: Construction of toilets at home should not be done in these directions