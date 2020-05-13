Super 100 | May 12, 2020 | 8 PM
India's death toll due to coronavirus nears 2,500-mark; tally rises to 74,281. Check state-wise list
Vizag gas tragedy: LG Polymers lacked environmental clearance before styrene gas leak
Coronavirus in Bihar: 69 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 830
DMRC trains staff amid lockdown; no order for resumption of services yet
US deaths due to poisoning rise after Trump endorses bleach, disinfectant as COVID-19 treatment
Aamir Khan's longtime assistant Amos dies of heart attack
We must win at least two World Cups out of the next three: Rohit Sharma
Premier League clubs could play at home stadiums after police soften stance
Archana Puran Singh gives befitting reply to woman for calling her 'goodness' gesture ‘show off’
"United we Fight": ICCR's musical rendition to fight COVID-19
Will see around 4% growth if PM Modi's package is pumped into economy: ASSOCHAM
Aaj Ki Baat: PM Modi says, Lockdown 4.0 will have fully new rules, guidelines
PM Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore special package and lockdown 4.0
Madhya Pradesh reports 201 new positive cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours
Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: 10 songs of Bollywood's Baby Doll that will leave you tapping your feet
Krishna Shroff's beau Eban reveals his possessive side when a fan calls her 'hottest woman on earth'
Who is Miheeka Bajaj, Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance? In pictures
Never imagined I'd bowl the last over of the World Cup final: Jofra Archer
Hope he starts playing again: Rohit, Raina opine on MS Dhoni's future in international cricket
Yuvraj Singh questions India batting coach Vikram Rathour's ability to guide T20 players
Poco F2 Pro officially launched: Price, features and more
Jio is giving free Jio-to-Jio calls for a day: Report
Honor 9X Pro with Huawei App Gallery launched in India: Price, specifications and more
Huawei Y9s launched in India: Price, specifications and more
Motorola Razr gets Android 10 update: Here's what new the foldable device got
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima reaches Mumbai after travelling via road from New Delhi
Bernie Sanders says unlikely to run for US President again
COVID-19: US senators introduce legislation in Congress to impose sanctions on China
US deaths due to poisoning rise after Trump endorses bleach, disinfectant as COVID-19 treatment
Tesla CEO Musk becomes champion for businesses defying shutdown orders
5 plagues from China in last 20 years, at some point it has to stop; US NSA
Horoscope Today, May 13: Astrological predictions for zodiac signs Capricorn, Cancer, Scorpio, Leo
Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of Phoenix bird at home brings success and fame. Know why
Vastu Tips: Know why keeping a picture of birds at home brings success
Vastu Tips: Construction of toilets at home should not be done in these directions
Mother’s Day 2020: Date, History and Significance of the special day