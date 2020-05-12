This is your daily dose of news from India and across the world in less than 10 minutes, only on India TV Super 100 show.
Super 100 | May 11, 2020 | 8 PM
Super 100 | May 11, 2020
Super 100 | May 10, 2020
Recommended Video
Super 100 | May 11, 2020 | 8 PM
Super 100 | May 11, 2020
Super 100 | May 10, 2020
Super 100 | May 9, 2020 | 8 PM
Top News
Coronavirus cases in India cross 70,000-mark; deaths near 2,300. Check state-wise list
Indian Railways to run special trains from today: Route, stations, timings; all you need to know
Gujarat: Coronavirus positive cases cross 6,000-mark in Ahmedabad; state tally at 8,542
Class 10 girl burnt to death in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram; 2 men linked to AIADMK arrested
Chicago: Newly-hired driver rams Volvo into boss' Ferrari in layoff revenge
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Latest News
They're the Federer and Nadal of cricket: AB de Villiers opens up on this batting rivalry
Priyanka Chopra gets masked up as she steps out of the house after two months
'I miss my bowling!': Rohit talks finger injury, reveals he 'mentally prepares' to bowl in Tests
Don completes 42 years: Amitabh Bachchan reminisces about winning best actor award by sharing photos
COVID-19 cases in India cross 70,000 mark; death toll at 2,300
Super 100 | May 12, 2020
Do these special measures related to sun god today for better health as well as longevity
Know everything about the Sankatmochan Hanuman Temple in Patiala today
Horoscope May 12: The people of Leo zodiac signs will have good health, know the condition of other zodiac signs
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Maharashtra begins e-token system for liquor sale; mulls home delivery of alcohol
Home treatment for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients only in urban areas in Odisha
Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 47 new cases, state's tally mounts to 4035; death toll at 115
Indian Railways to run special trains from today: Route, stations, timings; all you need to know
Coronavirus in Bihar: 15 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 761
Aadhaar-Ration card linking: Govt extends deadline to Sept 30, says all beneficiaries will get food
Tesla CEO Elon Musk restarts California factory amid coronavirus lockdown
Tirupati temple trust loses 400 crore; struggles to pay salaries to staff
Recycle industry at verge of bankruptcy as shipments stuck at ports, charges build up
HDFC Group company lays off employees after performance review
Don completes 42 years: Amitabh Bachchan reminisces about winning best actor award by sharing photos
Maharashtra villagers pay tribute to Irrfan Khan, name a locality after him
Sonam Kapoor let her Instafam inside her luxurious Delhi home. See her 'snapshots of quarantine'
Priyanka Chopra gets masked up as she steps out of the house after two months
Telugu producer Dil Raju gets married in small ceremony amid lockdown, photos go viral
They're the Federer and Nadal of cricket: AB de Villiers opens up on this batting rivalry
'I miss my bowling!': Rohit talks finger injury, reveals he 'mentally prepares' to bowl in Tests
Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari at the end of season: Reports
Coronavirus crisis: Somerset cancel Kolpak deal with Vernon Philander
Lionel Messi donates half-a-million euros to aid Argentina hospitals in COVID-19 fight
IRCTC is now taking train reservations: Here's how book ticket via IRCTC website
Aarogya Setu app is safe, says govt: How to download, use
National Technology Day 2020: Things you should know about the iconic day
IRCTC website can't be accessed by users as usage increases: See details
Realme Narzo series launched in India: Features, price and more
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima reaches Mumbai after travelling via road from New Delhi
Chicago: Newly-hired driver rams Volvo into boss' Ferrari in layoff revenge
Donald Trump faces virus at White House amid push to ‘reopen’ US
Post COVID-19 world needs globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity: Indian envoy in US
With less than 900 COVID-19 deaths in 24-hours, total tally surpasses 80,000 in US
Visa, OCI card suspension prevents several Indians in US from flying back home
Horoscope for Tuesday May 12: Here's astrology prediction for all zodiac signs this Taurus month
Vastu Tips: Know why keeping a picture of birds at home brings success
Vastu Tips: Construction of toilets at home should not be done in these directions
Mother’s Day 2020: Date, History and Significance of the special day
Happy Mother's Day 2020: Wishes, greetings, quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp status, messages, photos