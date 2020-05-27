Wednesday, May 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. SSLC, VHSE examinations underway in Kerala

News Videos

SSLC, VHSE examinations underway in Kerala

Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) examinations are underway till May 30 in the state, amid COVID19 lockdown.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X