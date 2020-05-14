Lockdown Ke Side Effects | May 14, 2020
Passengers protest at Bengaluru railway station against mandatory quarantine rule
Dopahar 10 | May 14, 2020
Recommended Video
Lockdown Ke Side Effects | May 14, 2020
Passengers protest at Bengaluru railway station against mandatory quarantine rule
Dopahar 10 | May 14, 2020
Vande Bharat Mission: Air India Express flight carrying 177 passengers arrives in Amritsar from Dubai
Top News
CM Uddhav Thackeray, 8 others elected unopposed to Maharashtra Legislative Council
One Nation One Ration Card to cover all by March 2021, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Vijay Mallya loses application in UK HC to appeal in SC against extradition order
Heavy rain, hailstorm hits Delhi
CBSE Schools may conduct exams online or offline for failed class 9, 11 students
Rs 5,000 crore Special Credit Facility for street vendors: Nirmala Sitharaman
Latest News
NRAI nominates Anjum Moudgil for Khel Ratna, Jaspal Rana for Dronacharya Award
Players given 'opt-out' option as UK government issues guidelines for return to training
If MS Dhoni returns, management should play him up the order and not as a finisher: Venkatesh Prasad
Opinion | Harrowing tales emerge as exodus of migrant workers continues
Passengers protest at Bengaluru railway station against mandatory quarantine rule
Special News | May 14, 2020
Lockdown Ke Side Effects | May 14, 2020
Vande Bharat Mission: Air India Express flight carrying 177 passengers arrives in Amritsar from Dubai
Dopahar 10 | May 14, 2020
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Heavy rain, hailstorm hits Delhi
Goa reports 7 new COVID-19 cases: CM Pramod Sawant
One Nation One Ration Card to cover all by March 2021, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Vijay Mallya loses application in UK HC to appeal in SC against extradition order
Woman walks hundreds of kms from Surat to Panna with disabled son
In store for farmers: ₹30,000 cr emergency working capital funding, ₹2 lakh cr concessional credit
Rs 5,000 crore Special Credit Facility for street vendors: Nirmala Sitharaman
Big benefit for those earning Rs 6 to Rs 18 lakh: Credit linked subsidy extended till Mar 2021
Sitharaman announces affordable rental housing complexes for migrant workers, urban poor
Liquor shops in Kerala to open soon
VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan urges fans to help healthcare warriors through his Meer Foundation
Beauties in a frame: Aishwarya, Sushmita, Priyanka look endearing in Sonam Kapoor's throwback photo
On Mrinal Sen's 97th birth anniversary, throwback photo with Mithun Chakraborty from Mrigaya sets
On Manushi Chhillar birthday, former Miss World's journey from being medical student to an actress
Ayushmann confirms Gulabo Sitabo to release on OTT, says 'advance mein aapko book kar rahe hai'
If MS Dhoni returns, management should play him up the order and not as a finisher: Venkatesh Prasad
Sachin Tendulkar shares throwback picture of 'fun evening' spent at Sourav Ganguly's home
Players given 'opt-out' option as UK government issues guidelines for return to training
BCCI ready with roadmap for players in post lockdown phase: Arun Dhumal
Shikhar Dhawan responds to Rohit Sharma’s ‘does not like to face the first ball’ remark
Aarogya Setu app now available for JioPhone: Know how it will work
Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro to launch in India soon; Now listed on Amazon India: See details
Exclusive: itel to soon extend portfolio with the accessories segment
iPhone SE 2020 Indian availability confirmed: See date, price and more
Samsung Galaxy A51 was the best selling Android smartphone in Q1, 2020: Report
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
Israel set to swear in biggest govt under PM Netanyahu after longest political deadlock
North Korea spent estimated $620 million on nuclear weapons in 2019
COVID-19 pandemic becoming child rights crisis as 6,000 children could die daily: UNICEF
As world battles COVID-19, an old foe in ISIS is regaining ground in Iraq
Australian health authorities probe McDonald's COVID-19 cluster
Daily Horoscope May 14 (Bhavishyavani): Astrological predictions for Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Cancer & o
Vastu Tips: Know where and how you should place the mirror at home
Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of Phoenix bird at home brings success and fame. Know why
Vastu Tips: Know why keeping a picture of birds at home brings success
Vastu Tips: Construction of toilets at home should not be done in these directions