Wednesday, January 27, 2021
     
  SHO recalls how Red Fort violence unfolded

SHO recalls how Red Fort violence unfolded

Delhi Police officials are currently undergoing treatment for injuries they suffered during farmers' tractor rally, yesterday. Wazirabad SHO PC Yadav narrated his horrific experience. He said, "We were at Red Fort, many protesters pushed the gate and entered, many of them climbed the rampart, and we were trying to remove them. They got aggressive and attacked several of us. One of my colleagues suffered severe injuries on head; I was trying to take him to the hospital. That's when they attacked me and I fainted there." Farmers' rally took a violent turn soon after it began to mark Republic Day. According to reports, 83 police officials suffered as they tried to maintain law and order in the capital. Around 200 protesters have been detained by Delhi Police.
