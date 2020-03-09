Monday, March 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Security forces neutralise 2 terrorists in J-K's Shopian

News Videos

Security forces neutralise 2 terrorists in J-K's Shopian

Two terrorists were killed in the encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on March 09.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News