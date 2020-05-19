Tuesday, May 19, 2020
     
  Sambhal double-murder: Father-son duo killed in broad daylight

Sambhal double-murder: Father-son duo killed in broad daylight

A father-son duo has been shot dead in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. The incident was caught on camera.

