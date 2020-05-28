Thursday, May 28, 2020
     
Potters in Hyderabad face hardships amid lockdown

Potters in Hyderabad are facing losses amid COVID-19 lockdown. Potters' business attain peak during summer time but amid lockdown, very few customers are approaching them.

