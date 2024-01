Updated on: January 18, 2024 17:54 IST

PM Modi shares message on Ram Temple Postal Stamp Release

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Commemorative Postage Stamps on Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and a book of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world. He also shared an important message on Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Postal Stamp Release. Check out the video to know more.