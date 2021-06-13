Sunday, June 13, 2021
     
New bridge in Udhampur to bring relief

The construction of a new 58-metre long bridge over the Tawi river in Chenani block of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district has brought hope of development and ease of doing business to the villagers.
Udhampur Jammu And Kashmir Tawi River

