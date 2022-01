Updated on: January 01, 2022 20:00 IST

Muqabla: Will there be saffron flag from Ayodhya to Mathura again?

What UP CM Yogi Adityanath said in Rampur on Saturday has raised tensions in the Samajwadi party. Yogi lashed out at Akhilesh Yadav on his remarks on the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Yogi said people of Uttar Pradesh have the power to make Samajwadi party surrender. As the assembly elections come closer, BJP-SP are engaged in a cut-throat fight to win majority.