Tuesday, May 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Lockdown 4.0: What's open and what's closed in Maharashtra

News Videos

Lockdown 4.0: What's open and what's closed in Maharashtra

Lockdown 4.0: Maharashtra is continuing relaxations, however, red zones cannot be relaxed, CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said announcing new guidelines to put curb on spread of deadly coronavirus.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X