Friday, May 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Lockdown 4.0: Here’s what different states are considering to open

News Videos

Lockdown 4.0: Here’s what different states are considering to open

The state governments are working on the strategy for lockdown 4.0, in which complete shutdowns are expected only in the containment zones

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X