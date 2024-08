Updated on: August 18, 2024 18:41 IST

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Nirbhaya's Mother counters Mamata, says “Who is she protesting against…”

Amid the ongoing nationwide protest against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical college and Hospital, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi raised a series of alarming questions about West Bengal Mamata Banerjee’s approach to dealing with the alarming situation. Watch to know more