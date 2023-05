Updated on: May 04, 2023 22:09 IST

How will Anil Dujana's encounter affect the UP elections? Know

UP STF Team Anil Dujana Encounter: UP STF today killed dreaded gangster Anil Dujana in an encounter. Anil Dujana had more than 60 cases including 18 cases of murder. Anil Dujana, who was released on bail last month, fired about 15 rounds at the STF and got killed in retaliation by the STF.