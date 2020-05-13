COVID-19: This UV light disinfection robot can sanitise entire room in just 4 minutes
Passengers marked with quarantine stamps at Raipur station upon arrival
Relief package will become basis to give India economic quantum jump: JP Nadda
Sitharaman announces Rs 45 thousand crore liquidity infusion for NBFCs
Major relief to contractors: Central agencies to provide extension of upto 6 months
Nirmala Sitharaman announces revised definition of MSME. Here is what it means
India's death toll due to coronavirus nears 2,500-mark; tally rises to 74,281. Check state-wise list
Karnataka common entrance test to be held on July 30, 31: Deputy CM
Kolkata: CISF unit guarding warship building on banks of Hooghly reports 38 coronavirus cases
He certainly has best credentials: Jasprit Bumrah top contender for BCCI's Arjuna award nomination
Salman Khan, Jacqeline Fernandez's Tere Bina song becomes most viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours
Opinion | Modi's historic ₹20 lakh cr stimulus package will certainly build a new self-reliant India
VIDEO: Janhvi Kapoor shares memories with mother Sridevi, reveals what she learned during lockdown
EAM Jaishankar participates in SCO video conference on COVID-19
DTC bus service from New Delhi Railway Station resumes
Man paddles 1,350 km on rickshaw to reach home
Cancer patient in Bihar dies after testing positive for COVID-19; toll rises to 7
Karnataka: State buses start plying in Udupi
Advancement of monsoon over Andaman and Nicobar around May 16: IMD
Government extends deadline for realty projects by six months
Income Tax Return filing due date for FY 2019-20 extended by govt. Check details here
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima reaches Mumbai after travelling via road from New Delhi
Japan gives nod to rapid antigen kit to detect COVID-19
Wuhan to test all residents after handful of new infections
Pakistan's coronavirus cases rise to 34,336; death toll at 737
British economy shrinks 2% as coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc in UK
South Korea registers largest drop in employment since 1999
Horoscope Today, May 13: Astrological predictions for zodiac signs Capricorn, Cancer, Scorpio, Leo
Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of Phoenix bird at home brings success and fame. Know why
Vastu Tips: Know why keeping a picture of birds at home brings success
Vastu Tips: Construction of toilets at home should not be done in these directions
Mother’s Day 2020: Date, History and Significance of the special day