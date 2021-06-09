Wednesday, June 09, 2021
     
Downpour in different parts of Mumbai

Mumbai received heavy rainfall on June 09 with the advancement of monsoon. Vehicular movement was disrupted. Regional Meteorological Centre has issued "severe weather" warnings during next 5 days.
Mumbai Vehicular Movement Warning Mumbai Monsoon. Rains

X