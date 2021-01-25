DFCCIL conducts inspection run on Madar-Palanpur section

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) conducted inspection run between Madar-Palanpur section to check any type of technical flaw at the earliest. Ravindra Kumar Jain, Managing Director, DFCCIL and other senior officials took part in this inspection. Ravindra Kumar Jain gave necessary instructions to complete this section as soon as possible. This section is expected to open for commercial freight operation till end of March 2021. The 335 km long Madar-Palanpur section is a part of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC). Madar-Palanpur section falls between Rajasthan and Gujarat, and the opening of this stretch will benefit various industries in both the states. DFCCIL will run freight trains at the maximum speed of 100 km/per hour as against the current maximum speed of 75 kmph on Indian Railways tracks. The long-haul double stack container trains can easily operate on these tracks. Wagons on these container trains can carry 6 times the current traffic on Indian railways.