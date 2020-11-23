Monday, November 23, 2020
     
Delhi recorded 6,746 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 12.29 percent while 121 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,391, authorities said.
Delhi Coronavirus Cases Delhi Coronavirus Delhi COVID 19 Covid 19 Death Toll

