Tuesday, November 16, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Data will dictate history: PM Modi at first Audit diwas

News Videos

Updated on: November 16, 2021 12:40 IST

Data will dictate history: PM Modi at first Audit diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said data is information and it will dictate history in the future as he exhorted for strong and scientific audits to make systems strong and transparent.
PM Modi PM Modi At First Audit Diwas Audit Diwas

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News