Monday, May 25, 2020
     
COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that a show-cause notice was issued to a private hospital that denied treatment to a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

