Saturday, May 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. COVID-19: Leh District Administration evacuates stranded people amid lockdown 3.0

News Videos

COVID-19: Leh District Administration evacuates stranded people amid lockdown 3.0

Amidst nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the district administration of Leh has evacuated stranded people.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X