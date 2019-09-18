Wednesday, September 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Ayodhya dispute: What has happened so far

News Videos

Ayodhya dispute: What has happened so far

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 18, 2019 15:01 IST ]

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set October 18 as the deadline to conclude all arguments in the Ayodhya land dispute case and urged all parties to make joint efforts.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoClash between two groups in Agra over minor girl's abduction Next Video#IIFA Rocks 2019 : Vicky Kaushal says he is proud to be a technician's son!  