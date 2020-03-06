Saturday, March 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 2 new coronavirus cases test positive in India

News Videos

2 new coronavirus cases test positive in India

Coronavirus: Two passengers with travel history to Italy and South Korea who were quarantined and kept at GMC Jammu have been tested positive for Coronavirus. Their treatment underway. With two more cases in India

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News