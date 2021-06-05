Saturday, June 05, 2021
     
Twitter restores blue verified tick for VP Venkaiah Naidu's personal handle

Twitter on Saturday removed and later restored the verified blue tick on the personal account of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Officials of the Vice President Secretariat said the personal Twitter handle of Naidu @MVenkaiahNaidu was inactive for a long time and the Twitter algorithm removed the blue badge. They said Twitter was in the process of restoring the verification badge. The last tweet posted from the personal handle was on July 23 last year.
Vice President Venkiah Naidu Vice President Of India Twitter Account Twitter Removes Blue Badge

